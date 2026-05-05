Over 170 centres changed during BSEK exams: report

Students solving papers at an examination centre located in Karachi, April 16, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: A probe report has confirmed major irregularities in the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) examinations, including the shifting of more than 170 examination centres, as concerns over leaks, cheating and administrative failures during the exams come to light, sources said on Tuesday.

The recently concluded Karachi matric board exams were plunged into controversy, with widespread allegations of paper leaks, bribery, and administrative breakdown disrupting students’ ability to sit the exams fairly. During the examination period, issues like systemic mismanagement and the change of examination centres during the exams had come to light. Students who had appeared for multiple papers at one centre were later informed through official letters that their centres had been relocated.

Moreover, serious concerns over paper security, revealing that a Computer Science paper and its answers were circulating on social media at least 20 minutes before the exam started, emerged, raising questions about the extent of the leak and its spread.

Security lapses were also reported, with at least two incidents of students allegedly bringing daggers into examination centres, while basic arrangements at centres were described as inadequate, with broken fans, load shedding and poor facilities. In some cases, students were reportedly assigned centres far from their schools, while allegations also emerged of “home centres” being created within schools in violation of rules.

Against this backdrop, a probe committee formed on the directives of Sindh Boards Minister Ismail Rahu has completed its inquiry report. Sources said the report has been submitted to the office of the Minister for Boards and Universities.

The report confirms that the board administration changed more than 170 examination centres during the matric examinations. It further recommends strict punishment for all officials found responsible for the alleged mismanagement and calls for the immediate suspension of BSEK Chairman Ghulam Hussain Sohoo and Controller of Examinations Ahmed Khan Chutto.

The report alleges that Sohoo, in collaboration with various individuals, was involved in shifting examination centres.

It also recommends that criminal proceedings be initiated against both officials through the Anti-Corruption Establishment, while suggesting action against other responsible officers of the board. The report stresses that disciplinary action against BSEK Secretary Naveed Gujar must be ensured in accordance with the rules.

Meanwhile, Deputy Controller Imran Butt, according to the report, should face swift completion of proceedings under the show-cause notice and be awarded strict punishment.

The report names agents Manzoor Solangi, Imran Butt, Raja Fayyaz and Miraj Ali as being involved in facilitating the changes, while also alleging that Headmaster Muhammad Ali, Ayub Shani and Aamir Murtaza acted through the chairman and controller of examinations to get centres altered.

Rahu said that a decision will be taken in the light of the inquiry committee’s findings. He reiterated that no pressure or recommendation will be accepted or tolerated in the matter.