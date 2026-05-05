Prince Harry left shaken by Meghan Markle's truth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be facing fresh turmoil due to spilit in their plans and strategies. according to a new report.

The Duchess of Sussex's "obsession" with cash is leaving the prince "shaking with discontent."

The Sussexes made headline for their appearance at a wellness retreat in Melbourne, where VIP tickets reached around $3,000.

There's an increasing sense that Meghan's focus has evolved in a very noticeable way, playing a far more dominant role in how she approaches opportunities.

"She's always been ambitious, but lately that drive is being channeled very directly into financial outcomes, and it has become an obsession. For her," an insider, closed to teh couple, has claimed.

They added: "Success is something that can be measured in growth, deals, and revenue, and right now, money is very much at the forefront of her thinking."

The insider continued: "That shift is where her huge new friction with Harry is really starting to surface.

They went on to explain why iy hurt the Duke, adding that Harry comes from a background where talking openly about money – or tying it too closely to public-facing work – is considered uncomfortable, even inappropriate.

The idea of blending charitable appearances with clear commercial gain doesn't sit easily with him. In his mind, there should be a clear boundary between doing good and making money.

"It's created a sense of unease for him, and at times he's conflicted about whether this direction aligns with his own values, and it has left him physically shaking with discontent at times," tan insider told Radar.

Meghan is said to be very firm in her belief that she's entitled to chase financial success in a way that reflects her own ambitions and experiences.

The insider continued: "In her eyes, this really comes down to a difference in how she and Harry were shaped. She's spent years having to generate her own income and think about long-term security, whereas Harry grew up in an environment where those concerns were largely taken care of."

That contrast influences how they each view money now, and it's at the heart of why this issue can become so emotionally charged between them.