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Prince William celebrates Scottish Tradition in heartwarming update on Diana's birthday

Prince William shares majestic new royal video as two special engagements capture attention

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 01, 2026

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Prince William celebrates Scottish Tradition in heartwarming update on Dianas birthday
Prince William celebrates Scottish Tradition in heartwarming update on Diana's birthday

Prince William gave royal fans a closer look at one of Scotland's oldest traditions after sharing a video from the annual Order of the Thistle service on Instagram.

The Prince of Wales, known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay, posted highlights from the centuries-old ceremony at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where he joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the Royal Family.

Alongside the video, William explained the significance of the prestigious honour, writing: "Founded in 1687, the Thistle is one of the world's oldest and most exclusive orders of chivalry, with only 16 knights at any one time. Marking the investiture of a new Knight in a day of ceremony, reflection and fellowship."

The royal engagement took place on what would have been Princess Diana's 65th birthday. The celebration of royal tradition came just days after another of William's causes was thrust into the spotlight.

Photographer Maxine Howell alsp shared a collection of images from the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner, an event attended by the Prince of Wales in support of the lifesaving organisation.

Reflecting on the evening, Howell wrote: "What a pleasure to photograph the @air_ambulance 25th Anniverary Gala Dinner to celebrate 25 years of the lifesaving charity. Amazing cause."

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