King Charles unveils lion that roars with Scotland's Military Legacy

King Charles celebrates 20 Years of Scotland's elite regiment with new memorial

King Charles paid tribute to the courage and enduring legacy of Scotland's soldiers as he unveiled a new memorial marking the 20th anniversary of the Royal Regiment of Scotland during Royal Week in Edinburgh.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, the King presided over the new bronze statue in West Princes Street Gardens, honouring the regiment's proud history and the generations of servicemen who have defended the nation at home and abroad.

Created by acclaimed Edinburgh sculptor Kenny Hunter, the memorial depicts a lion at rest guarding the regiment's cap badge, with the Royal Family sharing photographs of the tribute on Instagram.

The sculpture stands on a six-part stone plinth, representing the unity of Scotland's six historic infantry regiments, which came together in 2006 to form the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Addressing serving personnel, veterans and guests gathered for the ceremony, the King reflected, "It is a moment to reflect on two decades of service, as well as to honour a lineage that stretches unbroken from 1633 from your antecedent regiments- some represented here today- that now form this great Regiment."

The Royal Regiment of Scotland, established in 2006, is the British Army's senior line infantry regiment and has served on operations around the world, including deployments in Afghanistan, Iraq, Cyprus, the Balkans and peacekeeping missions overseas. Its battalions continue to play a vital role in national defence, ceremonial duties and international operations.

Throughout his reign, King Charles has frequently praised the dedication of military personnel and veterans, highlighting the values of service and duty that remain at the heart of the monarchy.

This new memorial is expected to become a lasting landmark in the heart of Edinburgh, standing as a tribute not only to the Royal Regiment of Scotland's first 20 years but also to nearly four centuries of military history that continue to shape the regiment's identity today.