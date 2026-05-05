Military top brass reiterates regional stability linked to collective respect for sovereignty

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir chairs the Corps Commanders' Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 5, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/ISPR

The military’s top brass on Tuesday emphasised restraint and the need to maintain regional stability amid the Mideast tensions, warning that evolving geopolitical developments carry serious implications for peace and security, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The statement came during the 275th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to the military's media wing.



The military leadership’s remarks come amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which began after US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February and led to a war now under a fragile ceasefire.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference, while deliberating on the broader regional security environment, noted that emerging geopolitical developments carry significant implications for regional stability.

The ISPR said that the top brass, while underscoring the importance of restraint and avoidance of escalation, acknowledged Pakistan’s continued responsible role in advocating stability and supporting efforts aimed at preventing further deterioration of the situation.

“It reiterated that peace and stability in the region are intrinsically linked to collective restraint, responsibility and respect for sovereignty,” the statement added.

Chairing the meeting, the field marshal expressed his satisfaction over the high standards of operational preparedness, professionalism, and combat readiness of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He commended commanders and formations for their unwavering commitment, vigilance, and success in ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations across the country.

The ISPR statement said that the forum undertook a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment and expressed its resolve to maintain the current operational tempo to decisively dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt their support infrastructure, and deny them any operational space within Pakistan.

Operation Ghazb lil-Haq

On Operation Ghazb lil-Haq, the military’s top brass acknowledged the continued degradation of terrorists and their support infrastructure through Operation Ghazb lil-Haq. It noted that the irrational and perverted policy of the Afghan Taliban regime to provide safe havens to Khawarij and other terrorist organisations, with total disregard for the interests of the Afghan people, is increasingly backfiring and stands fully exposed.

The forum took note of the ongoing propaganda campaign by the Taliban regime to falsely portray Pakistan as targeting civilians inside Afghanistan and rejected misleading narratives as part of a coordinated disinformation strategy by the Taliban regime.

“Such misleading narratives are part of a coordinated disinformation strategy by the regime to distract attention from their internal failures and play the victim card,” the statement added.

The forum categorically rejected these frivolous allegations and reaffirmed that Pakistan’s defensive actions remain focused, precise, and directed solely against infiltrators, terrorist hideouts and support infrastructures.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.