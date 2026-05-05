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AS-level Business Studies paper allegedly leaked online

Latest incident comes days after CIE admitted that AS-level Mathematics Paper 1 was leaked

By
Rana Javaid
|

Published May 05, 2026

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi during Cambridge exams on April 26, 2021. — X/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi
Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi during Cambridge exams on April 26, 2021. — X/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

KARACHI: The AS-level Business Studies paper of Cambridge International Education (CIE) was reportedly leaked online, raising concerns over the exam security.

The incident comes days after CIE admitted that an Advanced Subsidiary (AS) Mathematics Paper 1 was leaked, saying the question paper was “shared prematurely against our regulations.”

The Business Studies paper, scheduled to be held today, was reportedly leaked and circulated online last night.

One of three examination papers circulating on social media platforms last night was the Business Studies, code “9609 Paper 1”.

In a statement issued on April 30, the CIE said: "We can confirm that Cambridge International AS Level Mathematics Paper 12 (9709), taken in our Africa, Europe, Middle East, Pakistan and South Asia regions, was shared prematurely against our regulations."

The examination board said it was promptly and thoroughly investigating the incident to understand the extent of the leak and determine next steps regarding the compromised paper.

The CIE had said its priority remained ensuring students were not disadvantaged by the incident while continuing all possible measures to protect examination integrity and maintain confidence in awarded grades.

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