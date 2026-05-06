Three police officers suspended over arrest of Aurat March activists in Karachi

Women police officers arrest veteran women rights activist, classical dancer and a prominent theatre practitioner Sheema Kermani from outside the Karachi Press Club on May 5, 2026. — X/@AlifyaSohail

Sindh home minister orders investigation into incident.

Says there is zero-tolerance policy against abuse of powers.

DSP Saddar, SHO Mughal and SHO Haider suspended.



The Sindh government on Wednesday suspended three police officers over the alleged mistreatment and arrest of veteran activist Sheema Kermani and other women’s rights activists outside the Karachi Press Club a day earlier.

The women's rights activists were briefly arrested on Tuesday after they gathered at the KPC for a press conference scheduled to demand a no-objection certificate (NOC) for their upcoming annual march in Karachi.

The suspended officers include DSP Saddar Nasir Afridi, SHO Hina Mughal and Artillery Maidan SHO Nadeem Haider.

In a statement, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said that an investigation into the incident had been ordered.

“There is a zero-tolerance policy against abuse of powers,” the home minister said, adding that the dignity and rights of women would be protected at all costs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Aurat March activists were released after their brief detention on Tuesday, following orders from the Sindh home minister.

In a X post following the release, Aurat March Karachi said: “We will not back down from our politics, and we will continue to demand an NOC!”

“Scare tactics to suppress dissent are shameful!” it said, adding that the provincial government should issue a statement explaining the reason for the detentions and for the “delay” in granting the NOC.