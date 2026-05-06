Pakistan gains global trust, emerges as key force for regional peace: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses 6th International Paigham-e-Islam Conference in Islamabad on May 6, 2026. — APP

PM urges Ulema to play a proactive role in fostering unity.

PM hopes Pakistan’s efforts will bring sustainable regional peace.

Hails support from China, Turkiye, friendly nations in peace efforts.



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan emerged as a key force for peace and stability in the region, crediting the country’s diplomatic efforts for facilitating unprecedented talks between Iran and the United States.

Addressing the 6th International Paigham-e-Islam Conference in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz said the gathering at the conference reflected the unity of the Muslim Ummah and acknowledged the valuable contributions of religious scholars in promoting harmony.

He revealed that Pakistan successfully persuaded the leadership of Iran and the United States to engage in dialogue for the first time since 1979, with talks held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. He expressed gratitude to both countries for accepting Pakistan’s invitation and agreeing to a ceasefire.

“This reflects the trust the international community places in Pakistan,” he said, adding that the country had delivered a significant service aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister expressed optimism that Pakistan’s continued efforts would lead to sustainable peace in the region.

He also paid tribute to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his key role in maintaining regional peace. He also acknowledged the support of China and Turkiye, along with other friendly nations.

The premier also commended Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their efforts in bringing both sides to the negotiating table.

He prayed for the success of Pakistan’s efforts in achieving a permanent ceasefire and emphasised the importance of strong ties with Saudi Arabia, noting that bilateral relations had reached new heights, including in defence cooperation.

He reiterated that the protection of Haramain Sharifain (holy sites) remained a matter of faith for Pakistan.

Referring to recent challenges, the prime minister said the entire nation remained united, regardless of sectarian differences, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining peace.

He urged religious scholars (Ulema) to play a proactive role in fostering unity and cohesion through their sermons, encouraging people to stand together for national stability.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance on Palestine and Kashmir, he said the country would continue supporting their people until they achieve independence. He also condemned elements involved in terrorism and efforts to divide the Muslim Ummah.

The prime minister also distributed shields among renowned personalities in recognition of their prominent services for the Muslim Ummah.