Bushra Bibi shifted to Rawalpindi eye hospital for follow-up check-up: sources

PTI founder Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi arrive to appear in a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

Bushra moved to hospital for follow-up exam of eye: sources.

Periodic check-ups had been conducted inside jail: sources.

Bushra to be shifted back to Adiala after check-up: sources.



RAWALPINDI: Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has been shifted from Adiala jail to Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said that the former first lady was moved to the hospital under tight security arrangements for a scheduled follow-up examination of her eye, previously operated on April 17 at the same facility.

According to sources, periodic follow-up examinations had also been conducted inside Adiala jail since the surgery.

Following the medical examination, Bushra Bibi will be shifted back to Adiala jail, sources said.

The former first lady underwent eye surgery at the hospital last month after she complained of impaired vision in her right eye, prompting jail administration to arrange an immediate examination by ophthalmology specialists.

Bushra was moved to the healthcare facility on April 16 after doctors confirmed retinal detachment and advised urgent surgery.

After having her consent, the procedure was carried out by Dr Nadeem Qureshi along with a medical panel, sources said at the time.

Following the surgery and an overnight stay at the hospital, Bushra was discharged and transferred back to the Adiala jail.

The former first lady is serving a seven-year sentence in the £190 million corruption case. In December 2025, she was sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment in Toshakhana-2 case involving under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts.