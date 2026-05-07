Pakistan marks first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq with tribute to PAF

PAF’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jets arrive in UK to take part in RIAT 2025. — Screengrab via ISPR/File

ISPR issues statement on first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq.

Pakistan Air Force praised for defending country’s airspace during India clash.

Pakistan warns enemies to get stronger response over any future aggression.

Pakistan’s armed forces are commemorating the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq by paying tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and reaffirming their resolve to defend the country against any future threat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement issued late night, the military’s media wing described the events of the night between May 6 and 7 last year as a “defining chapter” in Pakistan’s military history. The episode strengthened national confidence and reinforced the armed forces’ resolve in the face of regional tensions following India’s attack on the country, according to the statement.

The ISPR praised the Pakistan Air Force for its professionalism, operational focus and rapid modernisation. It said the PAF had continued to enhance its capabilities through the induction of advanced systems and the operational use of emerging technologies aimed at preparing for future warfare.

"By mastering the skillful employment of Multi-domain Operations, Pakistan Air Force continues to consolidate itself into a future-focused and capable air power, fully prepared to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan in the face of the evolving nature and parameters of modern air warfare," it stated.

According to the statement, the Air Force had also expanded its expertise in multi-domain operations, enabling it to respond effectively to the evolving nature of modern combat. The military said these operations reflected the PAF’s preparedness to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The armed forces stressed that Pakistan is a “peace-loving country” with a responsible strategic outlook, adding that all military efforts remained focused on preserving regional peace, stability and security. However, the statement highlighted that peace for Pakistan could not be separated from “honour, dignity and sovereign equality”.

"Peace for Pakistan has always been inseparable from honour, dignity and sovereign equality," it noted.

The ISPR said Pakistan’s armed forces remained fully aware of changing geopolitical realities and the military build-up of rival forces in the region. It added that continued investments were being made in advanced technologies, critical capabilities and professional training to prepare for future challenges.

The statement also carried a warning to adversaries, saying any aggression against Pakistan would be met with “greater strength, precision and resolve” than what had been witnessed during Marka-e-Haq.

"Any hostile design against Pakistan will be countered with even greater strength, precision and resolve far stronger than what was witnessed by the adversary during Marka-e-Haq, Insha’Allah," the statement stressed.

Paying tribute to serving personnel, the military acknowledged the “professionalism, sacrifice and untiring efforts” of Pakistan Air Force members, describing their role as pivotal in the defence of the country’s airspace.

The military's media wing concluded the statement with the slogan “Pakistan hamesha Zindabad”, while describing the "second to none" Pakistan Air Force as a symbol of “pride, strength and confidence” for the nation.