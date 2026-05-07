Key takeaways from tri-service press conference on Marka-e-Haq

(From left) Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan, ISPR DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Air Vice Marshal Tariq Ghazi addressing a press conference on May 7, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistani military officials presented a strategic assessment of the outcomes of the Marka-e-Haq, highlighting the country's position on regional stability and deterrence and their operational readiness for multi-domain warfare across land, air, sea, and cyber domains.

Marka-e-Haq (battle of truth) refers to the 19-day military conflict with India, spanning April 22 to May 10, 2025.

The briefing was addressed by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, alongside Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan and Air Vice Marshal Tariq Ghazi, who jointly outlined the military's perspective on the conflict and its wider implications.

On May 6-7 last year, India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, following an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed eight Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafale, and dozens of drones.

The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Key takeaways