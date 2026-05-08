Pakistan coordinating with US for return of seafarers from seized vessel: DPM Dar

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 6, 2026. — Reuters

Sought Singapore's support for return of seafarers: DPM Dar.

Pakistan, Iran maintain coordination on seafarers' return: Dar.

Ready to facilitate Iranian seafarers' return via Pakistan: Dar.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan is in close coordination with the United States and other stakeholders to secure the safety and prompt return of its 11 seafarers aboard vessels seized by US authorities.

"…11 Pakistani and 20 Iranian seafarers, aboard vessels seized by US authorities and currently near Singaporean waters," DPM Dar posted on X.

“Pakistan, through its Foreign Office and relevant authorities, is closely coordinating with US authorities and others to ensure the safety, welfare, and earliest possible return of our nationals,” he wrote.

The deputy prime minister said that he spoke with the Iranian and Singaporean foreign ministers on Thursday as part of Pakistan's efforts to secure the safe return of Pakistani and Iranian seafarers.

DPM Dar said that during his phone call with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, he requested the Southeast Asian country's support for the repatriation of the seafarers.

He appreciated the "cooperation and support" being extended by Singapore in this regard.

DPM Dar said that he also discussed the matter with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a phone call, with both sides maintaining close coordination.

He added that Pakistan stood ready to facilitate the safe repatriation of Iranian nationals to Iran via Pakistani territory.

"Also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as we remain in close coordination on the matter. Pakistan also stands ready to facilitate the safe repatriation of Iranian nationals to Iran via Pakistan," the deputy prime minister wrote in his X post.