Harper Beckham stays smiling as beauty empire dream faces delay

Harper Beckham enjoyed an evening out with her older brother Romeo despite a major career setback

Harper Beckham appeared in high spirits as she enjoyed an evening out with her older brother Romeo despite a major career setback.

The aspiring entrepreneur, 14, who is the youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham, shared a sweet moment with her model brother, 23, as they happily posed together in a lovely snap shared on her private Instagram account.

Romeo cut a sharp figure in a black tuxedo, shortly after attending his first Met Gala in New York.

The teenager is believed to be inspired by South Korean cosmetics and is preparing to launch her debut beauty range, aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers.

Back in October, it was revealed the Beckhams had trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper in the UK, putting the steps in motion for the upcoming beauty line.

However, Brand Beckham has suffered a setback after the US Patent and Trademark Office issued an 'initial refusal' to the name as it could be confused with existing companies.

According to The Sun the denial came as 'Harper' is registered for brooms and scrubbing brushes, while 'Hiku' is trademarked for toiletry and fragrance products.

The Beckhams applied for the trademark in November and now have six months to appeal the initial decision.

They planned for the name to be trademarked on make-up and acne skincare, footwear and clothing, keyrings, stickers, hair decorations and brushes.