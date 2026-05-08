Shaheen Afridi achieves landmark feat during opening Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy during day one of the first Test match against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, May 8, 2026. — PCB

Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved a major World Test Championship milestone on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

The left-arm fast bowler etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Pakistani bowler to complete 100 wickets in ICC World Test Championship history.

Afridi reached the landmark after dismissing Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy during the opening day’s play.

With this achievement, the 26-year-old also became only the 19th bowler overall to claim 100 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC), further cementing his position as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Most wickets for Pakistan in ICC World Test Championship

Shaheen Afridi – 100*

Noman Ali – 89

Sajid Khan – 63

Naseem Shah – 60

Abrar Ahmed – 46

Yasir Shah – 41

Hasan Ali – 35

Mohammad Abbas – 34

Meanwhile, a century from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and a half-century by Mominul Haque put Bangladesh in control on the opening day of the first Test.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts ended the day at 301-4 in 85 overs with Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 48 runs coming off 104 deliveries featuring six fours while Litton Das scored eight off 35 balls.