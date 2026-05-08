Mark Ruffalo exposes industry fear amid Paramount Warner deal debate

Mark Ruffalo has started a big discussion in Hollywood where he talked about stars' fear.

The filmmaker shared that many stars stayed quiet about the possible merger between Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery because they were afraid of backlash.

In a written opinion piece for The New York Times with policy expert Matt Stoller, Mark shared that the silence is not just about disagreement but about fear inside the industry.

the 58-year-old star believes that many people agree with the concerns but did not want to speak publicly.

An open letter against the merger has already collected more than 4000 signatures, with big names like Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Edward Norton, Sofia Coppola and Denis Villeneuve are appearing among those who signed it.

The letter, however, warns that the merger could reduce competition in Hollywood and make it harder for creators to find work.

The Avengers icon pointed out that the more surprising part is not who signed but who did not, continuing saying that some artists are worried they could lose work or be pushed out if they speak openly against powerful companies.

Mark Ruffalo also mentioned examples where media projects faced pressure after showing criticism, saying it creates a culture where people prefer to stay quiet.

The debate around the merger is still going on and regulators in the United States and Europe are expected to review it.