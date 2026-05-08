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WATCH: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab rides e-bike without helmet

PPP leader violates provincial govt's e-challan rules by riding bike without protective headgear
By
Web Desk
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Published May 08, 2026

This collage shows Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab rides e-bike. — Screengrab via Geo News
This collage shows Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab rides e-bike. — Screengrab via Geo News

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab arrived at the Sindh Assembly on an e-bike on Friday without wearing a helmet, violating the provincial government’s recently implemented e-challan system.

The video surfaced at a time when the Sindh government had been enforcing traffic regulations through the e-challan system, including penalties for helmet violations by motorcyclists.

The Sindh government officially launched the e-challan system in October last year, which has since drawn mixed public response.

The footage, available with Geo News, showed Wahab riding the electric motorcycle to the assembly premises without protective headgear.

Speaking to the media, Karachi mayor said riding a bike was “not difficult”, adding that he used to ride a bicycle during childhood. He said he had come to the assembly to attend a meeting.

The Karachi mayor also said that while he possessed a driving licence for a car, he did not have a motorcycle licence.

“Now I will buy a helmet and also apply for a motorcycle licence,” Wahab added.

E-challan system

The Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS) was launched on October 27 last year, aimed at replacing the outdated manual ticketing process with a fully automated e-ticketing mechanism, utilising advanced AI-integrated CCTV cameras to detect violations such as over-speeding, red light jumping, and helmet non-compliance.

As part of the initiative, around 1,200 cameras were installed across the city to monitor law violations.

But since its inauguration, the news system has sparked debate, with critics pointing to the lack of adequate facilities and infrastructure in Karachi to support its implementation.

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