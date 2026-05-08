Australia sanctions outlawed BLA for terror attacks in Pakistan

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong attends a press conference, in Beijing, China, April 29, 2026. — Reuters

BLA involved in terror attacks across Pakistan: Australian FM.

FM Wong reiterates commitment to countering terrorism.

Wong warns of strict punishment over breach of sanctions.



The Australian government on Friday imposed counterterrorism financing sanctions on the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its senior leaders "for their engagement in and support of terrorist attacks".

Announcing the sanctions, Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said that BLA has conducted "violent terror attacks" across Pakistan, targeting civilians, critical infrastructure, and foreign nationals, as well as the Pakistani state.

The Australian government’s commitment to countering terrorism and violent extremism is unwavering, she added.

According to Wong, sanctions help cut off the financial support of terrorists, making it harder for them to fund operations, recruit and spread their "harmful ideology".

"We remain committed to working with our international partners to confront and dismantle the networks that fuel threats to our security," she said.

The sanctions make it a criminal offence to use or deal with the assets of a listed person or entity, or to make assets available to them.

Wong said that penalties for a breach of an Australian sanctions law include heavy fines and up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Australia's counterterrorism sanctions are targeted, proportionate and designed to uphold international peace and security, she added.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to sanction the militant group, involved in deadly attacks resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and security personnel.

In January this year, the militant group launched deadly "coordinated attacks across 12 towns" in Balochistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 22 security personnel and 36 civilians.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta on February 1, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that terrorists affiliated with India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan carried out multiple attacks targeting civilians in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni.

A sweeping counterterrorism operation by security forces in the province left more than 190 militants dead following the attacks.

Australia’s announcement follows last year’s decision by the United States to formally designate the BLA and its militant faction, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).

In a statement issued on August 11, 2025, the US State Department also added the Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA’s previous listing as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group.