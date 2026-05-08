Olivia Rodrigo marks major career milestone ahead of 'The Unraveled Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo has reached a new level of stardom ahead of the release of her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, as her tour dates have all sold out.

The 23-year-old pop superstar will be heading on her The Unraveled Tour this September, after her album comes out in June, and fans have already snagged all the tickets.

Rodrigo's tour will span across 86 shows and fans are still waiting on waitlists to get the tickets for the much-anticipated tour after her GUTS tour became the highest grossing tour by an artist born in this century.

Excited fans flocked to the comments and congratulated the drivers license hitmaker over the massive feat, with one writing, "i mean yall got to give her the credit she deserves. when a majority of the artists in the industry are having to cancel their concerts because of low ticket prices, olivia sold out every single show…. also only on her third album in her career."

Another added, "Entire tour(until she adds other legs) sold out in less than 24 hours."

A third chimed in, "Honestly the demand for her is insane!! I remember last time she came to Australia for the guts tour I was unable to get tickets" and "She deserves it. Cuz the music says it all."

While others requested the Grammy winner to add more dates so they could still get the chance to see her live.