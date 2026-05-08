Security forces kill five India-sponsored terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters/File

Four terrorists killed during exchange of fire in Tank.

One militant neutralised in separate DI Khan IBO: ISPR.

Weapons, ammunition recovered from eliminated terrorists.

Security forces neutralised five India-sponsored terrorists during two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 7-8, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The troops conducted an IBO in the Tank district on the reported presence of terrorists, said the military's media wing.

During the conduct of the operation, security personnel effectively engaged the khawarij location, and after an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists, belonging to the India-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were killed, it added.

Another IBO was conducted by security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district wherein one terrorist was killed following an exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

The forces launched a sanitisation operation to eliminate any other militant found in the area.

The military vowed: "[…] relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision 'Azm e Istehkam' — as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan — by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored-and-supported terrorism from the country."

Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban grabbed power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorist organisations to carry out attacks inside its territory.

However, the Afghan Taliban regime refused to act against terror groups involved in countless attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in February this year, months after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025, following clashes triggered by unprovoked gunfire by the Afghan Taliban regime at multiple border points.

Despite many rounds of talks, both countries have so far failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits operating from its soil.