Julia Roberts was really close to losing breakout role in ‘Pretty Woman'

Julia Roberts became a global superstar as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman, but it turns out she was incredibly close to losing out on the career-defining role to 1980s icon Molly Ringwald.

The Pretty in Pink star revealed on 8 May 2026 that she actually passed on the part before Roberts secured it, a decision that eventually paved the way for the film to celebrate its 35th anniversary last year as a certified classic.

Ringwald, who was the perfect "girl next door" of the Brat Pack era, admitted that she saw an early version of the script when it was still a much darker story titled $3000.

While she doesn’t specifically recall a formal rejection, she confessed that the story didn't sit right with her even back then.

She told The Guardian that while she thought Roberts was wonderful in the finished film, she personally found the story "icky" and wasn't comfortable with the narrative.

The move from Ringwald to Roberts changed Hollywood history, earning Roberts a Golden Globe and her first Oscar nomination.

However, Ringwald has no regrets, insists that "Julia Roberts is what makes the movie," and says every actor dreams of a role that lets them shine in that way.

For Ringwald, the hesitation wasn't just about the script; she was also struggling with the intense scrutiny of being a teen idol and admitted she wasn't cut out for the "Taylor Swift" level of stardom that Roberts eventually reached.

During that period, Ringwald found herself in a difficult "in-between" stage where darker, more mature roles felt out of reach.

She actually missed out on several other major hits around the same time, including the lead in Working Girl and the iconic role of Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs, which famously went to Jodie Foster.

Both women have since gone on to have massive careers on their own terms.

While Roberts has recently wowed audiences in films like Leave the World Behind and Ticket to Paradise, Ringwald has found a new niche on television with standout roles in Riverdale and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

It seems that while Pretty Woman made Julia Roberts "America’s Sweetheart," passing on it allowed Molly Ringwald to find the balance and longevity she was looking for away from that level of fame.