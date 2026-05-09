Pakistan, Bangladesh ink deal to combat drug trafficking, vow to boost security ties

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladeshi counterpart Salahuddin Ahmed sign agreement in Dhaka. — APP

Pakistan, Bangladesh to collaborate against drug trafficking.

Both countries to jointly counter trend of drug abuse.

Two sides vow to deepen bilateral security ties.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi met his Bangladeshi counterpart Salahuddin Ahmed in Dhaka on Saturday, where both sides signed a landmark agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation against drug trafficking and narcotics abuse.

During the meeting, the two interior ministers agreed to establish a secretary-level joint working group between the ministries of interior of both countries. The group will coordinate efforts to curb the illegal movement, sale, and supply of narcotics across borders.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Pakistan and Bangladesh will enhance collaboration to stop illicit drug transportation and smuggling, share timely intelligence on smuggling networks, and jointly devise strategies to dismantle drug supply chains.

Both countries also committed to working together to counter the growing trend of drug abuse and its harmful social impacts.

The MoU was signed by Mohsin Naqvi on behalf of the Government of Pakistan and Salahuddin Ahmed on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh.

The agreement includes cooperation in training personnel, sharing best practices, and utilising modern technology to improve anti-narcotics operations. Minister Naqvi also offered full support to Bangladesh for its Safe City Project, assuring assistance at every level.

Both sides expressed the desire to deepen bilateral ties in areas of internal security, civil armed forces training, counterterrorism, and measures against human smuggling. Detailed discussions were also held on expanding cooperation on cybercrimes, organised crime, and financial fraud.

The ministers exchanged views on joint counterterrorism initiatives and explored avenues for enhanced collaboration between police academies, including specialised training programs for officers.

Naqvi invited the Bangladeshi interior minister to visit Pakistan. Salahuddin Ahmed thanked him for offering cooperation on the Safe City Project.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Cabinet Secretary Naseem Al Ghani, Home Secretary Manzoor Chaudhry, and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider were also present during the meeting.

Islamabad and Dhaka moved closer since 2024 following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Since then, Pakistan and Bangladesh began sea trade last year, expanding government-to-government commerce in February.

In January this year, Bangladesh national carrier landed in Karachi for the first regular flight since 2012.