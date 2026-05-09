Sindh govt to disburse May salaries, pensions ahead of Eid ul Adha

This representational image shows a man counts currency notes at a shop in Peshawar, September 12, 2023. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Sindh government will disburse salaries and pensions for May ahead of Eid ul Adha, providing relief to public servants days before the festival.

According to a notification issued by the authorities, salaries and pensions of public servants would be released on May 20.



Eid ul Adha is expected to fall on May 27 in Pakistan. The Eid is observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on April 18 announced the sighting of the Zil Qad moon after receiving testimonies from different parts of the country. The first day of Zil Qad was observed on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Experts say the Zil Hajj moon will be born on the night between May 16 and 17, adding that the moon’s age will be over 18 hours by the evening of May 17. It is most likely that the moon will be sighted in the country on May 17.