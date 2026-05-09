‘Grey's Anatomy' star Kevin McKidd to star in ‘Harry Potter' series? Read on

Kevin McKidd leaned into the speculation that he could be stepping into the wizarding world as Arthur Weasley in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

Fresh off his departure from Grey’s Anatomy after 18 seasons, the actor admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he’s a “massive Harry Potter fan” and wouldn’t rule out joining the franchise.

The rumours gained traction when Gracie Cochrane, cast as Ginny Weasley, followed McKidd on Instagram.

While McKidd played coy, he revealed that he was once offered a role in the original films.

Director David Yates had approached him for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2, likely as Fenrir Greyback, but contractual obligations on his series Journeyman forced him to decline.

“I missed out on that chance… which still makes me sad,” he admitted.

Now, with HBO’s series reimagining each book season by season, McKidd sees the possibility of a second chance.

“The idea of getting another crack at that, because I was asked to be in it once, already gets me very excited,” he said. “So listen, if those rumors can turn into something real, I would be very happy about that.”

Casting for Arthur Weasley has not yet been announced, as the character formally enters the story in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.