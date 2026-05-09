 
Geo News

‘Grey's Anatomy' star Kevin McKidd to star in ‘Harry Potter' series? Read on

Kevin McKidd exits ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after playing Dr. Owen Hunt for 18 seasons
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 09, 2026

‘Grey&apos;s Anatomy&apos; star Kevin McKidd to star in ‘Harry Potter&apos; series? Read on

Kevin McKidd leaned into the speculation that he could be stepping into the wizarding world as Arthur Weasley in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

Fresh off his departure from Grey’s Anatomy after 18 seasons, the actor admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he’s a “massive Harry Potter fan” and wouldn’t rule out joining the franchise.

The rumours gained traction when Gracie Cochrane, cast as Ginny Weasley, followed McKidd on Instagram.

While McKidd played coy, he revealed that he was once offered a role in the original films.

Director David Yates had approached him for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2, likely as Fenrir Greyback, but contractual obligations on his series Journeyman forced him to decline.

“I missed out on that chance… which still makes me sad,” he admitted.

Now, with HBO’s series reimagining each book season by season, McKidd sees the possibility of a second chance.

“The idea of getting another crack at that, because I was asked to be in it once, already gets me very excited,” he said. “So listen, if those rumors can turn into something real, I would be very happy about that.”

Casting for Arthur Weasley has not yet been announced, as the character formally enters the story in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' struts into theaters with $233M worldwide launch
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' struts into theaters with $233M worldwide launch
Blake Lively's Met Gala look came with major fashion drama
Blake Lively's Met Gala look came with major fashion drama
Sally Field laid bare shocking details of relationship with Burt Reynolds
Sally Field laid bare shocking details of relationship with Burt Reynolds
Nick Pasqual found guilty of attempted murder, faces life in prison
Nick Pasqual found guilty of attempted murder, faces life in prison
Details emerge of Britney Spears' high end rehab stay at Borden Cottage
Details emerge of Britney Spears' high end rehab stay at Borden Cottage
Romeo Beckham shares loved up moment with girlfriend Kim Turnbull
Romeo Beckham shares loved up moment with girlfriend Kim Turnbull
Kate Garraway backs Liam Halligan amid growing friendship reports
Kate Garraway backs Liam Halligan amid growing friendship reports
George Clooney rings in 65th birthday with Amal in St Tropez
George Clooney rings in 65th birthday with Amal in St Tropez