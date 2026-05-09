Pakistan seeks peace but resolute in defending sovereignty: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gestures during an event. — Radio Pakistan/File

PM pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of armed forces, people.

Says Pakistan stood united, disciplined in face of aggression.

Services chiefs say forces stand shoulder to shoulder with nation.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan remained steadfast in its commitment to peace, yet "equally unwavering" in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national honour against any threat.

Taking to his X handle, the premier said: "As the nation commemorates the glorious success of Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, we thank Allah Almighty and pay tribute to the extraordinary courage, unwavering resolve, and supreme sacrifices of our armed forces and the people of Pakistan."

In the face of aggression, the premier said, Pakistan stood "united in purpose, disciplined in action, and unshakable in faith".

PM Shehbaz also lauded the "resolute and visionary leadership" of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The operation, he said, reflected the exceptional strength, professionalism, and operational excellence of the armed forces in defending the sovereignty and dignity of the motherland with "remarkable precision, valour, and determination".

The premier added that Field Marshal Munir's bold leadership and unflinching commitment to the defence of Pakistan inspired the nation and strengthened the resolve of the armed forces at a defining moment in the country's history.

Marka-e-Haq will forever remain a symbol of national unity, resilience, and the nation's collective determination to safeguard Pakistan at all costs, the premier said.

"Today, we salute our brave sons and daughters in uniform, whose sacrifices continue to strengthen the foundations of our security and freedom," he added.

The premier said that the grateful nation stood proud of every soldier, officer, martyr, and veteran who upheld the honour of Pakistan with courage and selflessness.

Services chiefs felicitate nation, armed forces

Separately, marking the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, services chiefs — Field Marshal Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu — extended their heartfelt congratulations to the nation and all ranks of the armed forces, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"The day stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of courage, professionalism, and unity," read the statement.

The armed forces stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan, reaffirming their unbreakable bond with the nation they proudly serve, it added.

"To celebrate the victory of Marka-e-Haq and to honour the unparalleled sacrifices by our martyrs and veterans, ceremonies are being held across the country," read the communique.

Floral wreaths are being laid at martyrs' memorials, and prayers are being offered to pay tribute to their valour and selflessness, recognised as the cornerstone of Pakistan's sovereignty, security, and stability, it said.

Marka-e-Haq has become a defining landmark in the nation's journey, reflecting national resolve, military excellence, and strategic maturity.

The success not only bolstered national confidence but also established Pakistan as a responsible regional stabiliser, possessing formidable military capabilities.

"Pakistan's measured and resolute response during Marka-e-Haq exposed adversarial conspiracies, false flag narratives and disinformation campaigns, diminishing their credibility internationally," read the statement.

Despite facing conventional and hybrid challenges, including proxy terrorism, the armed forces demonstrated superior operational competence across land, air, sea, cyber, and information domains.

According to the ISPR statement, Pakistan has further enhanced its defensive capabilities and reinforced full-spectrum deterrence despite resource asymmetries.

Marka-e-Haq stands as a testament to the armed forces' preparedness, dedication, and professionalism, which decisively strengthened public confidence in their armed forces, it said.

It added that the anniversary also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty while promoting peace and stability in the region.

"Pakistan believes that sustainable peace in South Asia can only be achieved through meaningful dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to international law and principles of justice," read the statement.