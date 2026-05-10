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Claudia Winkleman never expected 'The Traitors' to become global sensation

The BBC series has attracted millions of viewers worldwide
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 10, 2026

Claudia Winkleman never expected &apos;The Traitors&apos; to become global sensation
Claudia also admitted that initially she had doubts about joining the show when the BBC first approached her

Claudia Winkleman has confessed that she never anticipated The Traitors would be the massive hit today. 

The BBC series has attracted millions of viewers worldwide.

Claudia also admitted that initially she had doubts about joining the show when the BBC first approached her.

'Traitors was not supposed to be what it was,' She told The Mirror.

'When the BBC asked me to go to Scotland for three weeks I was like: 'Oh, thanks for asking...' I said: 'No. I don't want to do that'.

Claudia explained how they sent her the Dutch version and told her to 'take a risk'. She continued: 'And I watched it and after three episodes I said I would get on the train and I am in.'

But she was not alone in doubting the format's potential success.

The Traitors was reportedly rejected by TV bosses in the Netherlands for seven years before eventually becoming a global phenomenon.

The award-winning show, which first launched in 2022, is now filming a second season of the celebrity spin-off.

The BBC have reportedly been forced to double its £1million Celebrity Traitors budget for its second and most star-studded series yet. 

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