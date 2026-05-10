Main Marka-e-Haq ceremony gets underway at Pakistan Monument

A special ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Marka-e-Haq victory is being held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, with the country's top civil and military leadership attending the event.

Participants of the event include President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, among others.



Pakistan Air Force aircraft will perform an air show, while a laser show will also be held during the event being held at Shakarparian.

The event is part of the days-long celebrations being held across the country, marking Pakistan’s decisive victory over India in May last year.

On May 6-7 last year, India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, following an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed eight Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafale, and dozens of drones. The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.