Sindh govt announces summer vacation schedule for schools

Students attempting their papers during the SSC (Part-II) Class 10 annual examinations at Hayat Girls High School, Hyderabad. — APP

The Sindh Education Department announced on Monday that summer vacations for schools in the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

In a statement, officials said the decision would apply to all public and private schools across the province.

The development comes hours after Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat unveiled the summer vacation schedule for the province.

In a statement released earlier in the day, the provincial education minister said that the vacations would begin on May 22.

He added that the vacation would continue until August 23, meaning the students would get more than three months off.

The announcement comes as a relief to students and teachers alike as the country reels from a hot spell with temperatures expected to remain high in the coming days.

The Met Office had cautioned that heatwaves, flash floods, urban flooding and windstorms could affect several regions in the coming months.

The weather department had also cautioned that rising temperatures could trigger strong winds, dust storms and hailstorms, potentially affecting seasonal crops, vegetables and orchards.