Pakistan rejects 'misleading' report on Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan airbase

A police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

Foreign Office says news about aircraft is sensationalised.

Some aircraft were temporarily in Pakistan after initial talks.

Pakistan says committed to supporting all peace efforts.

The Foreign Office has categorically rejected a US-based media outlet’s report about Iranian aircraft at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, saying that it is “misleading and sensationalised”.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the CBS News report regarding the presence of Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase as misleading and sensationali[s]ed. Such speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace,” the Foreign Office mentioned in a statement.

Following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, the FO said, a number of aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams, and administrative staff associated with the talks process.

It added that following the initial talks, some aircraft and support personnel remained temporarily in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement.

Although formal negotiations have not yet resumed, it added, senior-level diplomatic exchanges have continued. In this context, visits by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad were facilitated through the existing logistical and administrative arrangements.

The Iranian aircraft currently parked in Pakistan arrived during the ceasefire period and bear no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement, the Foreign Office asserted.

“Assertions suggesting otherwise are speculative, misleading, and entirely detached from the factual context.”

It stressed that Pakistan has consistently acted as an impartial, constructive, and responsible facilitator in support of dialogue and de-escalation.

In line with this role, the FO said, Pakistan has extended routine logistical and administrative support where required, while maintaining full transparency and regular communication with all relevant parties.

“Pakistan remains committed to supporting all sincere efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, reducing tensions, and advancing regional and global peace, stability, and security,” the statement concluded.