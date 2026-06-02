Allies hold up federal budget as govt seeks key legislation: sources

National Assembly during a session in Islamabad. — APP/File

PPP opposes proposed legislative tweaks: sources.

Budget likely to be presented June 10, say sources.

MQM-P had earlier linked approval to a condition.

ISLAMABAD: The federal budget has been delayed as the government seeks to complete key legislation before the budget session, while coalition allies continue to oppose the proposed amendments, parliamentary sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to National Assembly sources, the federal budget is now likely to be presented on June 10 instead of June 5.

Parliamentary sources said the government wants to pass important legislation before the budget session, adding that the proposed laws would have significant implications for the upcoming federal budget.

However, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key government ally, is not in favour of the legislation and is opposing the proposed amendments, the sources said.

They added that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had already conveyed a clear message on the issue during his recent speech in Gilgit Baltistan’s Shigar Valley, where he is electioneering for the upcoming elections.

According to the sources, if the amendments are not passed before the budget session, changes planned for the next financial year would not be possible.

To address the deadlock, important personalities have been tasked with persuading the PPP leadership, the sources said.

The sources further said that the government’s other coalition partner, MQM-P, has also attached conditions to its support for the budget.

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar had last week linked approval of the budget to the reappointment of Kamran Tessori as governor of Sindh, the sources added.