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MDCAT, PMDC registration made compulsory for students seeking medical studies abroad

Foreign graduates required to pass National Registration Examination for registration in Pakistan, says PMDC
By
Web Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

A representational image of Pakistani medical students. — AFP/File
A representational image of Pakistani medical students. — AFP/File
  • PMDC advises students to secure multiple-entry visas.
  • Asks students to verify foreign institution before joining.
  • Move aimed at safeguarding students' future: PMDC.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has made it mandatory for students seeking to pursue medical or dental studies abroad to qualify for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and obtain registration prior to departure.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PMDC said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level committee, overseeing the strengthening of the regulatory framework for medical and dental education in Pakistan.

The meeting of the Sub-Committee on Accreditation of Medical and Dental Colleges and Postgraduate (PG) Qualifications was held to review ongoing reforms and regulatory measures to strengthen medical and dental education in Pakistan, it added.

During the meeting, the committee resolved that all students intending to pursue medical or dental education abroad must "mandatorily qualify for the MDCAT examination and obtain registration with the PMDC" before going abroad to avoid any future inconvenience during recognition, licensing, or registration.

The committee emphasised that students must verify that the foreign medical institution they intend to join is included in the list of foreign recognised institutions available with PMDC before proceeding with admission.

The institution must be accredited by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) or listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools, it said.

The medical qualification must comprise at least 6,200 hours of education with a minimum of 80% attendance over a period of five years.

The committee advised that in countries where the medium of instruction is not English, students must spend at least five months learning the local language before beginning their medical studies to ensure effective communication and academic understanding.

Following completion of their foreign qualification, students will be required to pass PMDC's National Registration Examination to obtain registration in Pakistan.

The committee directed the students to provide complete details of their residence and contact numbers in the country of study before departure.

Students were also advised to secure a multiple-entry visa valid for the duration of their studies prior to proceeding abroad.

The committee maintained that the measures were introduced to safeguard the academic and professional future of Pakistani medical students and to ensure that graduates meet the required national and international standards for medical practice.

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