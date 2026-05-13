Where was Sally Nugent? BBC Breakfast breaks silence after fans erupt online

Sally Nugent, a household name on BBC Breakfast, left online fans erupting with one question: 'Where was Sally Nugent?' after viewers noticed her disappearance.

Amid social media buzz, BBC Breakfast breaks its silence on the issue.

Nugent has been a regular face on the famous morning show Britons love to watch since 2021.

However, following her absence for several weeks, Sarah Campbell, the new host taking charge of the show as a replacement on Monday, 11, 2026 sparked concerns among fans.

BBC Breakfast management told the Daily Mirror that Nugent is on leave and will be making a return to the show later this week.

Although Nugent’s socials didn’t point to any updates off-screen from on-screen.

She was previously married to businessman Gavin Hawthorn which lasted for 13 years, and the couple got divorced in 2023.

Last year, Sally took some time out of her on-screen career, which was well received by her active online community.

“I’ve been very lucky to have a proper break this summer. Something that rarely happens when you work in news.

“Thank you to everyone who made it possible.”

BBC Breakfast hits the airwaves weekdays at 6 am sharp on BBC One and iPlayer.