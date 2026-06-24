UFC star Poirier drops shock confession on Instagram after Atlanta arrest

Former UFC star Dustin Poirier has spoken after he was arrested over alleged public drunkenness on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

After the dashcam footage released by the Atlanta Police Department highlights Poirier confronting an airport employee after he was offloaded from a flight.

In the video, former UFC icon is spotted shouting at airport staff, saying, “I’ll fight you right now.”

However later when the employee threatened to use a taser on Poirier, he was taken into custody without a physical brawl.

Poirer, 37, was released on bail on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Following after his release on bail, Poirier took to his Instagram Story and shared a surprise post in which he made a shocking confession.

He said in that Instagram Story, making a confession, “I’m at a point where I need some help. Walking away from fighting hasn’t been easy on me and alcohol isn't the answer,” Poirier wrote.

He continued, “It has ruined my father’s life and I will not allow it to ruin mine, my family deserve me at 100%. I’m trying to do everything I can to get my mind right and take the right steps.”

Credit: Screenshot via @DustinPoirier

The 37-year-old UFC star announced his retirement from MMA in 2025 following a decorated career and was arrested by Atlanta police after alleged public drunkenness.

For the unversed, in Georgia, public drunkenness is a summary offense that has a punishment of up to one year of imprisonment behind bars and a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

The American MMA fighter made his UFC debut in 2011 and won 22 of 32 fights.