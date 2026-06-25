What’s inside GTA VI box? Here’s what Rockstar is selling you

GTA VI prebooking has started today, June 25. However, the digital-only release sparks backlash from gamers and retailers.

The year’s most anticipated game has ignited controversy, not over its price tag, but over the absence of physical discs in its box.

Following the pre-release, game enthusiasts learned that GTA VI would not have a physical copy. The iconic boxes only have download codes.

The primary outage stems from three key issues. First, the digital code won’t allow resale. With physical copies, gamers used to sell games once they’ve finished them or buy them cheaper second-hand.

Another problem is the sole ownership. With discs, players can play games whenever they like. A digital license, however, can be revoked.

Terms in digital storefronts such as Steam, PlayStation Network, and Xbox all give the right to remove the players' access. If the games are purely online, such as Ubisoft's The Crew, then players have nothing after the servers go offline.

Many players also discourage digital release, as buying a physical game is more like a ritual.

The box of GTA VI actually contains:

-- A plastic case

-- A piece of paper with a digital download code

-- A license to play the game

The price of the base game is set at $79.99 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.