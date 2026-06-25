 
Geo News

What's inside GTA VI box? Here's what Rockstar is selling you

Rockstar confirms GTA 6 price at $79.99, launching with single-player focus

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 25, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
What’s inside GTA VI box? Here’s what Rockstar is selling you

GTA VI prebooking has started today, June 25. However, the digital-only release sparks backlash from gamers and retailers.

The year’s most anticipated game has ignited controversy, not over its price tag, but over the absence of physical discs in its box.

Following the pre-release, game enthusiasts learned that GTA VI would not have a physical copy. The iconic boxes only have download codes.

The primary outage stems from three key issues. First, the digital code won’t allow resale. With physical copies, gamers used to sell games once they’ve finished them or buy them cheaper second-hand.

Another problem is the sole ownership. With discs, players can play games whenever they like. A digital license, however, can be revoked.

Terms in digital storefronts such as Steam, PlayStation Network, and Xbox all give the right to remove the players' access. If the games are purely online, such as Ubisoft's The Crew, then players have nothing after the servers go offline.

Many players also discourage digital release, as buying a physical game is more like a ritual.

The box of GTA VI actually contains:

--  A plastic case

--  A piece of paper with a digital download code

-- A license to play the game

The price of the base game is set at $79.99 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Meta building cloud business to sell excess AI computing capacity
Meta building cloud business to sell excess AI computing capacity
Kroger's $1.65B to buy Giant Eagle explained: Here's what it means for everyday shoppers
Kroger's $1.65B to buy Giant Eagle explained: Here's what it means for everyday shoppers
Trump's student loan reforms go into effect on July 1: Here's what to expect
Trump's student loan reforms go into effect on July 1: Here's what to expect
Melat Kiros topples 15-term incumbent DeGette in Colorado Democratic primary
Melat Kiros topples 15-term incumbent DeGette in Colorado Democratic primary
Meet Gilberto Mora: Mexico's 17-year-old teen phenom turns heads in big win over Ecuador
Meet Gilberto Mora: Mexico's 17-year-old teen phenom turns heads in big win over Ecuador
Hidden effects of screen time on babies every parent should know about
Hidden effects of screen time on babies every parent should know about
Ford forced to rehire hundreds of veteran engineers after AI couldn't match human skills
Ford forced to rehire hundreds of veteran engineers after AI couldn't match human skills
Supreme Court deals major blow to Trump, upholds birthright citizenship in 6-3 ruling
Supreme Court deals major blow to Trump, upholds birthright citizenship in 6-3 ruling