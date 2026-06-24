Mamdani scores hat trick: All 3 endorsed candidates sweep New York House primaries

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdano scored a hat trick as all three of his picked Democratic candidates won their primaries on Tuesday, June 23.

Many U.S. outlets have projected that Mamdani backed candidates have bagged congressional primaries, unseated two incumbent Democrats in the race.

As per the latest results, Democratic candidate Darializa Avila defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the 13th District.

Espaillat, who holds the chairmanship of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

With 88% of votes in, Chevalier is leading with 49% over incumbent Espaillat who is trailing at 45.95%, per CNN projections.

While in the 7th District, Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the race to replace outgoing Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

With 92% of the votes in, Valdez leads with 56.1% over Reynoso who has secured 35.8% of the votes, the outlet has projected.

And in the 10th District primary results, former city comptroller Brad Lander won against incumbent Dan Goldman.

As per CNN projections, with 90.5% of the votes in, Lander is leading with 65.8% over incumbent Goldman, who is trailing at 34%.

New York Mayor Mamdani celebrated the big win with all three candidates, addressing the crowd at Lander’s party late Tuesday night that his one-time rival in last year’s mayoral run “brings a vision of politics that is more than what we’ve seen for so long.”

Is this the new Democratic blueprint?

Mamdani's show of power in NYC politics signals upcoming ideological battles ahead as Democrats fight to win control on the Hill in the November midterms.