Twin earthquakes devastate Venezuela: At least 164 dead, toll expected to rise

Venezuela is reeling after two powerful earthquakes struck within seconds on Wednesday, June 24, evening.

The catastrophe killed at least 164 people and injured around 1,000, with the death toll expected to rise significantly.

Initially, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit the region, followed by a 7.5 magnitude just 38 seconds later. This marks the strongest to hit the country since 1900.

The quake was centred along the northern coast with widespread devastation across Caracas and the coastal state of La Guaira. The region has now been declared a disaster zone.

As reported by the UN, around 100 buildings have collapsed in La Guaira, with rescue teams currently working to remove debris.

The US has deployed search and rescue teams, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio promising a response that would be “big, fast, and effective.” Additionally, European nations, including Spain, France, Italy, and Switzerland, are coming forward to help with their specialist teams.

Following the quake, infrastructure has been crippled, with internet connectivity dropping to 59% of normal levels.

A lot of Venezuelan people had to spend the night outdoors because they were afraid to return to ruined houses. Schools will be used as temporary shelters as the country gets ready for one of the worst catastrophes in recent history.