'Grey's Anatomy' alum Chyler Leigh, Nathan West part ways

Grey's Anatomy star Chyler Leigh recently revealed that her marriage to Nathan West has come to an end after more than two decades together.

Late Eric Dane’s costar shared the news during a recent appearance on the Books That Changed My Life podcast.

Reflecting on a period when she needed support, Leigh explained, “I think getting to a point where my relationship with my ex had reached a point where it was just time. It was time to let it go. Even after such a long time. We’d been together—it would be 26 years this year.”

Leigh and West married in 2002 after meeting during a WB pilot audition in 1999.

They share three children: Noah (23), Taelyn (19), and Anniston (17).

Leigh confirmed the separation was amicable, noting that they are focused on co parenting.

“We’re doing all the things that we can,” she said, adding that their goals no longer aligned and that she wanted to avoid resentment.

She acknowledged that their children had begun to sense the strain in the relationship.

“It just shifts the mood and the dynamic of everything,”

Leigh also pointed to the “family trauma” both she and West had experienced individually, saying it began to affect their union.

“We’re just perpetuating that cycle. And so, it was like, ‘Okay, we have to make a choice. We have to make a decision.’”

Though Leigh has largely kept her private life off social media, she occasionally shared family milestones including a Disney World celebration for Anniston’s 16th