Cardi B, Stefon Diggs get into fight soon after Mother's Day PDA

It has been quite a week for Cardi B and Stefon Diggs.

Just days after the pair turned heads with a very public display of affection, they were caught in an equally public row outside a coffee shop and gym in Burtonsville, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Video footage that circulated online showed the Up rapper, 33, looking visibly agitated as she confronted Diggs, 32, who responded by leaning back against a car with his arms folded, seemingly unfazed.

At one point, a man accompanying Cardi placed a hand on her shoulder in an apparent attempt to cool things down.

The exchange, according to sources, lasted around ten minutes. TMZ was first to report the incident, with a source telling the outlet that Cardi was overheard directing the phrase "that b-tch is messy" at Diggs during the confrontation.

The timing makes it all the more striking.

Only last Saturday, Cardi made a surprise appearance at Diggs' Diggs Deep Foundation Mother's Day wellness event, where the former New England Patriots wide receiver was photographed kissing her on the cheek and wrapping his arm around her waist.

A source told Us Weekly shortly after the weekend that Cardi is giving Diggs "a second chance but is not fully committing to him."

That rather delicate state of affairs may go some way to explaining the tension that spilled out on Wednesday.

The two had reportedly split in February, almost a year after going public as a couple, with their break-up coinciding with Diggs and the Patriots gearing up for the 2026 Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

The couple also share a son, born last November, which means that whatever their relationship status, they remain firmly in each other's lives.

Whether Wednesday's argument marks another setback or just the turbulence of two people still figuring things out remains to be seen.