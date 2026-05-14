US hands over 450 cultural artefacts to Pakistan

US Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur (second-left) looking at a stolen artifact recently returned to Pakistan on display in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 13, 2026. —US Embassy in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: The United States repatriated more than 450 cultural artefacts to Pakistan during a ceremony held at the Islamabad Museum on Wednesday.

The repatriated collection includes historically significant objects that were illegally removed from Pakistan and later identified and recovered through close cooperation between US law enforcement agencies and Pakistani authorities, The News reported.

The artefacts will now be preserved and displayed in Pakistan, allowing scholars and the public to reconnect with an important part of the country’s cultural legacy.

The Antiquities Trafficking Unit (ATU) of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office recovered all these antiquities. District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced their return to Pakistan following investigations by the ATU into smuggling networks, including foreign-operated criminal organisations.

Among the recovered artefacts is a rare 2nd-century CE Buddhapada sculpture valued at $1.1 million, which was looted from Pakistan in the 1980s and trafficked to New York.

Other significant recovered items include a Gandharan frieze depicting Buddhist figures, ancient Mehrgarh terracotta figurines dating back to 3500-2600 BCE, and a statue of the Bodhisattva Maitreya.

The seizures also include a Gold Strato I coin from 105-85 BCE, recovered in 2023. These efforts have led to multiple convictions and highlight ongoing international cooperation to combat illicit antiquities trafficking.