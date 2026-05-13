Video shows arrest of alleged drug dealer Anmol Pinky

This collage of photos show police raiding apartment to arrest alleged drug peddler Anmol alias Pinky. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: A video has surfaced showing the arrest of alleged drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky, who was detained by police officials in Karachi over her alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The video showed police officers arriving at an apartment and knocking on the flat's door, which was opened by Anmol alias Pinky herself before officers entered the premises.

The footage further showed a female police constable taking Pinky's mobile phone immediately after entering the apartment, before police personnel began searching the flat during the raid.

Earlier today, the arrested woman was presented before the Judicial Magistrate South court, where the court approved a three-day physical remand for further investigation into the case.

Police sources told Geo News that investigators had also compiled details of previous cases registered against Anmol aka Pinky in connection with alleged narcotics-related offences committed in recent years.

Investigators informed the court that 1,540 grams of cocaine and 6,970 grams of raw material were seized during the arrest operation.

According to police officials, the suspect was allegedly operating a drug supply network in Karachi, while cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act were registered against her between 2021 and 2024.

Police produce alleged drug peddler Anmol alias Pinky before a local court in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Police had initially failed to secure physical remand after the court sent the suspect to judicial custody until May 25 during earlier proceedings in the case.

However, investigators later submitted a fresh plea before the court, arguing that custody was required to trace the cocaine supply source, investigate the suspect's financial network and verify her criminal background.

The court subsequently accepted the investigators' request and approved a three-day physical remand for Pinky to facilitate further probe.

Criminal record of suspect

Police claimed that at least 14 cases have been registered against suspect Pinky in connection with alleged narcotics-related offences across multiple areas of Karachi.

According to police officials, cases against the suspect have been registered in Defence, Darakhshan, Gizri and Garden police station jurisdictions over different periods.

Police further stated that separate cases against Anmol were also registered at Baghdadi and Boat Basin police stations under narcotics-related charges and investigations.

The officials said that Darakhshan police station registered four separate cases against the suspect under the provisions of the Anti-Narcotics Act during the year 2021.

They added that four additional cases related to alleged drug trafficking activities were also registered at Gizri police station during 2021.

The police records showed that separate cases against the suspect were also registered at Defence police station during both 2021 and 2026 under relevant narcotics laws.

The officials further confirmed that a separate case under the Anti-Narcotics Act was registered against the suspect at Boat Basin police station during 2025.

Furthermore, a case against Anmol alias Pinky was registered at Baghdadi police station in 2025.

According to police records, two additional cases were registered against the suspect at Garden police station during the previous day's proceedings.

The records showed that Pinky has remained wanted in multiple narcotics-related cases linked to alleged drug trafficking operations in Karachi.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said investigators obtained a three-day physical remand in the case registered at Baghdadi police station against the suspect.

DIG South Asad Raza further stated that investigators have initiated questioning of Pinky from multiple angles as part of the ongoing inquiry.