British-Pakistani educationist Prof Dr Sarwar Khawaja receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

British-Pakistani entrepreneur and educationist Prof Dr Sarwar Muhammad Khawaja receives his award from President Asif Ali Zardari at an investiture ceremony held at the President House on May 13, 2026. —PID

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: British-Pakistani entrepreneur and educationist Prof Dr Sarwar Muhammad Khawaja has been conferred the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honours, by President Asif Ali Zardari at an investiture ceremony held at the President House.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, members of the federal and provincial cabinets, diplomats, and representatives from Pakistan’s social and business sectors.

A citation stated that the award recognises Khawaja’s contributions to education, technological advancement, entrepreneurship, and social development, as well as his efforts to enhance Pakistan’s international profile and socio-economic progress.

Hailing from Lahore, Khawaja has established a leading position in the United Kingdom’s higher education management sector, building one of the largest education management operations in the country.

He has facilitated education and skills development programmes that, according to the citation, have impacted more than 40,000 people globally.

He is the founder and chairman of London-based SK Hub and has held international roles, including serving as a senator in the European Economic Senate and chairman of the European Council on Global Relations.

Khawaja expressed gratitude for the honour, saying it represented a commitment to public service and future generations.

“The conferment of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz stands as a defining milestone in acknowledging my lifelong dedication to educational excellence, innovation, and national development,” he said.

“I am thankful to the government of Pakistan for facilitating us in establishing Pakistan’s first AI university in Lahore. We are going to introduce a world-class curriculum which will empower the youth of Pakistan. It will be Pakistan’s first AI university to strengthen the education ecosystem in Punjab and Pakistan. We are in touch with several key partners in the UK and EU to strengthen modern education in Pakistan,” he added.

He further said: “As part of major investment plans through foreign direct investment, we are planning to invest in hospitality and information technology to support the Pakistani IT ecosystem. This will not only bring foreign direct investment to Pakistan but also create job opportunities for skilled youth.”

Khawaja, born in 1968, completed his early education in Lahore. He is an alumnus of Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, Buckinghamshire New University, and City University of London. He is a prominent British-Pakistani entrepreneur and, according to the statement, one of the largest private Pakistani-led education facility management operators in the United Kingdom.

He is also set to launch the JCA-London Fashion Academy (Jimmy Choo Fashion Academy) in Pakistan.