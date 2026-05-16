Anmol alias Pinky claims she was 'picked up' from Lahore 22 days ago, alleges torture

Police produce alleged drug peddler Anmol alias Pinky before a local court in Karachi on May 16, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

KARACHI: Anmol alias Pinky, who was arrested for allegedly running a drug network, told a local court in Karachi that she had remained in custody for nearly 22 to 23 days after being picked up from Lahore.

The accused was produced before the South judicial magistrate after the completion of her earlier physical remand. The investigating officer requested further physical custody, arguing that progress in the investigation required additional time, while the defence counsel strongly opposed the plea.

During the proceedings, the suspected drug queenpin told the court that she was picked up from Lahore by six police officials and kept in custody for around 15 days before being shifted to Karachi.

The court questioned why no protest was raised at the time when she was being taken into custody.

"I was being tortured," Pinky replied.

She alleged that her former husband was behind her detention, prompting the court to ask why he would do so. Pinky responded that she had left him, adding that she had separated from him around three months ago.

Meanwhile, the court reserved its verdict on a police request seeking an extension to the physical remand in a case registered at Baghdadi police station.

The Judicial Magistrate South inquired from the investigating officer about the whereabouts of the initial order.

The IO responded that it was available in the police mobile, which drew the court’s irritation, with the judge remarking that this was the standard of investigation being conducted.

The investigating officer informed that millions of rupees worth of financial transactions had been uncovered in the case. He told the court that the accused’s national identity card had been blocked and that cellphone numbers had been obtained using the identities of innocent individuals.

The investigating officer further apprised the court that two additional suspects had already been arrested and would be produced before the court. The IO said that the network is yet to be arrested.

The defence counsel argued that the accused was not produced on the scheduled date of May 15, saying that Anmol had been moved between different locations for nearly 22 days. The defence lawyer also alleged that the case proceedings were being mishandled.

Moreover, women police personnel attempted to cover the accused’s face while presenting her in the court. However, Pinky removed the cover multiple times, attempting to speak during the proceedings.

As she was being taken into custody, the accused raised her voice at police officials inside the court premises. She said, "I can’t breathe, don’t put a cloth over my face," objecting to the face covering.