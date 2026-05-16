US congressman lauds PM, CDF for ‘indispensable' role in Mideast peace talks

(From left to right) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, US Congressman Jack Bergman and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir. — Reuters/ISPR/bergman.house/File

“You have our deep and lasting gratitude,” says Bergman.

Says Trump accomplished what past administrations could not.

US congressman says looking forward to returning to Pakistan soon.



Jack Bergman, Co-Chair of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir to express his sincere gratitude for the leadership the duo demonstrated in the ongoing peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

In the letter to the premier and the army chief, the congressman said: “Your partnership has been indispensable to that effort,” state-run PTV reported.

He maintained that President Donald Trump has accomplished what past administrations could not.

“The United States relationship with Pakistan is of enduring strategic importance, and Pakistan's willingness to leverage its unique position to bring these parties to the table is a demonstration of true statesmanship,” the US lawmaker added.

He said: “The president, the White House, and Congress have recognised as much publicly. I echo those sentiments fully.”

Bergman thanked the duo, saying: “You have our deep and lasting gratitude.”

“I look forward to returning to Pakistan soon and to continuing to strengthen the bond between our two nations in person,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan emerged as a key force for peace and stability in the region after facilitating unprecedented talks between Iran and the US.

Pakistan successfully persuaded the leadership of Iran and the US to engage in dialogue for the first time since 1979, with talks held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12.

US President Trump has time and again praised PM Shehbaz and COAS Munir after the US-Iran ceasefire was announced on April 8, brokered with Pakistan's involvement.

Last month, the US president showered praise on PM Shehbaz and CDF Munir for their relentless efforts to mediate talks between the US and Iran.

Speaking during a telephonic conversation with Fox News on the peace talks with Iran, Trump said that PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Munir were "great people", adding that he had "great respect" for the top Pakistani leadership.

Trump frequently refers to CDF Munir as his "favourite field marshal", after a rapport built during US efforts to defuse a short but intense armed conflict between Pakistan and rival India last year.