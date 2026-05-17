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Meghan Markle posts rare family moment from Switzerland

Princess Lilibet plays mama’s helper in adorable new photo
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 17, 2026

Meghan Markle posts rare family moment from Switzerland
Meghan Markle posts rare family moment from Switzerland

Meghan Markle has shared a tender family moment from Switzerland, posting a mirror selfie that shows her daughter, Princess Lilibet, helping her get ready in what appears to be a walk-in wardrobe.

The image captures Meghan standing in front of a large mirror, dressed in a pastel lavender coat, while her daughter is seen in a bright red outfit sitting nearby, appearing to playfully assist her mother.

The Duchess of Sussex captioned the post on Instagram: “Mama’s little helper.”

The post follows recent family outings, including a visit to Disneyland with her children Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan and Prince Harry continue to share carefully curated moments from their private family life while maintaining a strong boundary around their children’s privacy.

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