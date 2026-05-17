Second Test: Pakistan's top-order collapses as Bangladesh dominate morning session

Bangladeshi players celebrate after taking a wicket during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 17, 2026. — BCB

Pakistan lost four early wickets as Bangladesh staged a strong comeback during the morning session on Day 2 of the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Resuming at an overnight score of 21 for no loss, Pakistan suffered a disastrous start to the day, losing both openers Azan Awais (13) and Abdullah Fazal (9), with Taskin Ahmed striking twice to reduce the visitors to 23-2.

Babar Azam and captain Shan Masood then attempted to stabilise the innings, putting together a 38-run partnership before Masood was dismissed for 21 by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The right-arm spinner struck again soon after, removing Saud Shakeel for 8 as Pakistan slumped to 79-4.

Babar then found support from Agha Salman, and the pair guided the total to 96 by lunch. Babar remained unbeaten on 37, while Salman was not out on 6 at the break.

Earlier on Day 1, Pakistan made a cautious start in response to Bangladesh's first innings total of 278, reaching 21 without loss. Pakistan got to bat six overs after booking the home side for 278 in 77 overs.

The home side made 278 all out despite having been reduced to 116/6 soon after lunch, courtesy of Liton Das, who batted sensibly with the tail to add crucial runs.

The right-handed batter top-scored for Bangladesh with a monumental 126 off 159 deliveries, studded with 16 fours and two sixes.

He was amply supported by the lower-order batters Taijul Islam (16) and Shoriful Islam (12 not out), with whom he shared 60-plus partnerships each.

Khurram Shahzad was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets for 81 runs in his 17 overs, followed by Mohammad Abbas with three. Hasan Ali made two strikes, while spinner Sajid Khan chipped in with one.