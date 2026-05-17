Suspect in Karachi's Defence fatal hit-and-run remains at large

This image shows a speeding double-cabin vehicle hitting a car near Seaview in Karachi on May 14, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Police fail to arrest suspect three days after accident.

Double-cabin hits car from behind and flees scene.

Driver Salman dies on spot; two passengers injured.

KARACHI: Police have yet to arrest the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred three days ago on Sea View Road near Bukhari Commercial in DHA Phase VI within the jurisdiction of Darakhshan Police Station, despite recovering the vehicle involved in the incident.

According to police, a speeding double-cabin vehicle struck a car from behind on Thursday before fleeing the scene along with the damaged vehicle.

As a result of the impact, the driver of the car died on the spot, while the other two passengers in the vehicle received injuries.

The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Salman, son of Saleem, a resident of Orangi Town, The News reported.

The CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced, showing the speeding double-cabin vehicle colliding with the car, causing it to be thrown several feet away.

The footage also shows the vehicle moving through different roads in the area before and after the accident.

The police have registered an FIR and said the efforts are continuing to trace and arrest the suspect involved in the fatal hit-and-run case.