HEC allows students to pursue two degrees at a time

A representational image of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) building. — HEC/File

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a new policy for dual, double and joint degree programmes.

Under the new policy, a formal framework for educational collaboration between Pakistani and foreign universities has been introduced, while students have also been allowed to pursue two degrees at a time.

According to the HEC, the new policy will provide students with international quality education, joint degree programmes and better opportunities for academic linkages with global universities.

Research collaboration, student mobility and educational partnerships will be promoted through the policy.

The new policy has given special importance to quality assurance, transparency and institutional accountability so that degree programmes can be run according to world standards.

The HEC said that this policy has been prepared keeping in mind modern educational needs and global trends.

Officials said that the new policy will strengthen the process of internationalisation in Pakistani universities while also improving the global recognition and employment opportunities of graduates.

HEC Chairman Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar and Executive Director Dr Zia-ul-Haq have termed this policy a significant development in the higher education sector.