Sindh govt to conduct random drug testing in schools: minister

This representational image shows a heroin addict prepares heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. — Reuters

Parents carry biggest responsibility currently

Rehabilitation centres facing serious operational challenges

Media urged against glamorising narcotics issue



KARACHI: Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said the provincial government would conduct rapid random drug testing in schools to tackle increasing narcotics use among children.

“Unfortunately, we have not taken narcotics seriously,” Memon said while speaking to the media in Karachi, adding that drug abuse had become a global issue and a major concern across Pakistan.

He said several rehabilitation centres were being developed, but termed the situation a “challenge” for the government. Referring to a recent incident in Karachi, Memon said a drug-addicted child had opened fire on family members.

“When these people become zombies due to narcotics, they go beyond anyone’s control,” he said.

The senior minister said many people had turned narcotics into a profitable business and stressed that dismantling the network was the government’s responsibility.

“I do not want to name anyone, but this is an entire network,” he said, adding that naming individuals would only result in social media memes.

Memon also referred to a suspect identified as Anmol alias Pinky, calling her a woman involved in selling “poison” that was costing precious lives daily.

He urged the media not to glamorise the issue and said parents currently carry the biggest responsibility in protecting children from drug abuse.

“I am not talking about one government alone, but the entire country,” Memon added.