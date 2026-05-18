Royal family ‘on alert' as Meghan Markle teases next big move

Meghan Markle is ready to kick off fresh plans for her UK comeback following a big move behind the scenes, which is going to leave the royals on alert.

It is believed that Prince Harry is already in contact with his father and there is some form of coordination between the Palace and Montecito. While there is no confirmation on the matter, keen royal watchers have signalled that Meghan could very well be planning her return especially as the Invictus Games are inching closer.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to Europe on Sunday – widely considered turf of the royal family given the influence, made a massive style change with a appearance from four-year-old Princess Lilibet.

This came just a day before Meghan made a powerful speech about safety for children in online spaces in Geneva, Switzerland.

The royals are known for their particular sense of fashion, and while Meghan often prefers old Hollywood glam, there was something deliberate in her latest sartorial choice.

“That outfit is NOTHING like Meghan has worn since she’s been in California,” a source told New Idea. “For the last five, six years, all we see her in are neutrals or dark colours – and always a good co-ord set.

The source explained, “This is the total opposite of that. It looks like something Anne, Sophie or Kate would wear!”

This is possibly going to raise alarm bells at the Palace for a slew of reasons. There is still a major concern about the security of the Sussexes and Prince William and Princess Kate, who are not keen on the idea at all.

According to the insider, this could be “in fact planning on returning to the UK with Harry for the Invictus Games, and feels she needs to revert to that type of style”. This could also be a particular guideline from, who believes they have to prove that they are “worthy of a return”.