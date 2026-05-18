Bangladesh extend lead to 249 against Pakistan in second Test

Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the third day of the second Test match against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 18, 2026. - AFP

Khurram Shahzad dismisses Bangladesh captain Shanto.

Hosts lose only one wicket during morning session.

Bangladesh continue to frustrate Pakistan bowlers.

SYLHET: Bangladesh reached 203-4 at lunch on day three of the second Test against Pakistan, extending their overall lead to 249 runs to remain firmly in control at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Resuming their innings at 110-3 in 26.4 overs, Bangladesh lost just one wicket during the opening session and reached 203-4 in 53 overs, taking a commanding lead of 249 runs.

The Tigers lost skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto after pacer Khurram Shahzad trapped him lbw to claim his third wicket. Shanto scored 15 off 46 deliveries, including one boundary.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das then combined sensibly to stabilise the innings with a 50-run partnership, helping the team’s total surpass the 150-run mark.

The duo continued to build steadily, aiming to add crucial runs and push the total beyond 200 to further pressure the opposition. By the end of the opening session, Das remained unbeaten on 48 off 66 deliveries, while Rahim was not out on 39.

On day two of the final Test, Bangladesh got off to a poor start by losing the wicket of Tanzid Hasan on the third delivery of the fourth over and scored four off seven deliveries after hitting a boundary.

After the early setback, Joy and Haque stabilised the innings by scoring crucial runs from the start notching up 50-run stand and helping the team’s total past the 50-run mark as well.

Mahmudul Hasan was in dominant form with the bat as he brought up his sixth Test fifty, reaching the milestone off 58 deliveries, as he led his side’s charge towards a strong total against Pakistan.

However, the 76-run stand was broken after Mohammad Abbas struck and dismissed Mahmudul after contributing 52 off 64 deliveries after hitting 10 fours.

Shanto and Haque kept the score board ticking which helped them take the team’s total past the 100-run mark and extend the lead to over 150 runs.

But it was Khurram Shahzad with the ball who claimed his second wicket, dismissing Mominul Haque for 30 off 60 deliveries, an innings that included three boundaries.

In the first innings, Pakistan were bowled out for 232 in 57.4 overs, handing the hosts a 46-run lead courtesy of a dominant bowling performance by Bangladesh.

Babar Azam top-scored with a fighting 68 off 84 deliveries, hitting 10 fours before being dismissed by Nahid Rana, while Sajid Khan contributed valuable runs down the order, scoring 38 off 28 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Skipper Shan Masood and Salman Ali Agha chipped in with 21 runs each, while opener Azan Awais and Mohammad Rizwan added 13 runs apiece.

Pacer Nahid Rana and spinner Taijul Islam led the Bangladesh attack with three wickets each, while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two wickets apiece.

Earlier, put into bat first, Bangladesh were bowled out for 278 despite slipping to 116/6 shortly after lunch, largely due to a composed and commanding innings from Litton Das, who held the innings together and guided the lower order.

The right-handed batter top-scored with a magnificent 126 off 159 deliveries, decorated with 16 fours and two sixes.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 29 off 74 deliveries, including three fours, while Tanzid Hasan made 26 off 34 balls, striking three boundaries. Mominul Haque scored 22 off 41 deliveries with three fours, and Mushfiqur Rahim added 23 off 64 balls, including two boundaries.

Litton Das received strong support from the lower order, with Taijul Islam (16) and Shoriful Islam (12 not out), as he shared crucial partnerships of over 60 runs with both.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad was the standout bowler, finishing with four wickets for 81 runs in 17 overs. Mohammad Abbas took three wickets, while Hasan Ali claimed two. Spinner Sajid Khan also chipped in with a wicket.