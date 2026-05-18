Who could be the 2026 World Cup's breakout star?

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #49 Ibrahim Mbaye (L) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder #14 Desire Doue after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens on May 13, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: World Cups are where rising stars of football quickly transform into global icons.

AFP Sport looks at five of the contenders to become the game's next superstar at this year's finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada:

Nico Paz (Argentina)

The son of former Argentine international Pablo Paz has opted to play for the world champions despite being born and raised in Spain.

Como's Argentinian midfielder #10 Nico Paz warms up ahead of the Italian Serie A football match between Como and Napoli at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como, on May 2, 2026. — AFP

A rising star in the Real Madrid academy, Paz has flourished in two years working under Cesc Fabregas since a move to Como in Italy.

Madrid are reportedly set to exercise their buyback option on the 21-year-old.

His technical ability and eye for goal from range has alerted Europe's other top clubs.

Paz could have the daunting task of filling in for Lionel Messi with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni expected to manage the 38-year-old's minutes during the champions' title defence.

Desire Doue (France)

Doue has already lit up the biggest stage in club football, winning the man-of-the-match award and scoring twice in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League final thrashing of Inter Milan last year.

Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder #14 Desire Doue passes the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 10, 2026. — AFP

But this will be the 20-year-old's first taste of a major international tournament.

Doue has a battle just to ensure he starts for Les Bleus among a dazzling display of attacking talent that includes Kylian Mbappe, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Bayern Munich's Michael Olise.

But Doue gave Didier Deschamps a timely reminder of his quality with his first two international goals in a 3-1 friendly win over Colombia in France's last outing in March.

Nico O'Reilly (England)

O'Reilly, 21, has already earned the trust of Pep Guardiola to become a regular for Manchester City.

Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland (R) celebrates with Manchester City's English midfielder #33 Nico O´Reilly (L) after scoring their fourth goal during the English FA Cup quarter final football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 4, 2026. — AFP

Scorer of two goals from left-back in City's League Cup final win over Arsenal in March, O'Reilly began his career as a goalscoring midfielder.

Guardiola has harnessed his blend of height, speed and skill as an attacking weapon from deep and may have solved a problem position for England coach Thomas Tuchel in the process.

England reached the final of Euro 2024 without a natural left-back for the majority of the tournament due to Luke Shaw's lack of fitness.

"What a player," said Guardiola. "He has made an incredible step up and he has had a lot of minutes, but he deserves it."

Endrick (Brazil)

A teenage prodigy who made his Palmeiras debut at 16 and was snapped up by Real Madrid before his18th birthday, Endrick's hopes of shining at the World Cup have been rekindled by a successful loan move at French club Lyon.

Lyon's Brazilian forward #09 EndrickÂ (R) acknowledges fans before leaving the pitch during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and RC Lens at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France, on May 17, 2026. — AFP

Endrick burst onto the international scene by scoring the winner against England at Wembley two years ago and becoming Brazil's youngest goalscorer since Ronaldo in the process.

Relegated behind international team-mate Vinicius Junior and Mbappe after his big move to Madrid two years ago, the 19-year-old has found his scoring touch since his switch to France in January.

Often compared to another Brazilian great Romario for his squat but powerful physique, Endrick will be hoping to recreate the former's success in scoring five goals as Brazil won the World Cup on US soil in 1994.

Pedri (Spain)

Spain's latest passing metronome, Pedri has proven to be a fitting heir to Xavi Hernandez for both club and country.

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder #08 Pedri fights for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder #06 Koke during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg football match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on April 8, 2026. — AFP

After first rising to prominence as an 18-year-old at Euro 2020, Pedri was key to Spain's run to conquering Europe two years ago in Germany, but injury prevented him from featuring in the semi-finals and final.

For Barcelona he has put his fitness troubles behind him under Hansi Flick, playing a starring role in back-to-back La Liga title triumphs over the past two seasons.